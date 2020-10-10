The former Big Boss contestant and model-turned-actor Sana Khan has announced that she has quit the film industry.

Model-Turned-Actor Sana Khan Quit Film Industry, To Follow Orders of The Creator

Sana Khan took to her Instagram to share the news and said she now wants to ‘serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.’

Sana shared the news via a long note, which she posted in Hindi, English and Urdu. Addressing her followers, the actor she had been pondering over the real purpose of her existence.

“Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?

Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless?

Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment?

And what will happen to him after he/she is no more?

I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to

me after my death?” Sana Khan wrote.

However, the starlet felt that we better follow the command of our Creator than making wealth and fame.

She went on to add, “Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.”

Concluding her statement on social media, the actress wrote, “Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.”

Sana Khan began her career at an early age with TV commercials. She has acted in several south Indian films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Jai Ho star appeared as a participant on Bigg Boss season 6 and was apparently, one of the favourites of host Salman Khan.

She was last seen playing a pivotal role in web series Special Ops. Sana is also an entrepreneur who deals with luxury skincare treatments and products.

Earlier in 2013, Sana had a case filed against her for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and getting her forcibly married to her cousin.