Lahore based model turned actress Sopha Mirza has landed herself into hot water after her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor filed a Rs.500 million defamation case against her.

Model Sophia Mirza admits of planning robbery and stabbing ex husband

The 44 years old actress got married in 2006 and got divorced in 2007. The ex couple has twin daughters who are happily living with their father in Dubai.

Now as per Daily Pakistan, the actress during a court proceeding confessed that she planned a grand theft at her husband’s home to steal half a million Dhiram and stab him with a knife.

The actress in a written statement admitted, “I conspired to steal from my husband’s safe at his residence in Dubai in Emaar Tower number 2, Apartment 405. In this conspiracy, my maid ‘Razzia’ was involved along

with a close friend of mine Ms. Nasrin who is an air hostess in Emirates airline.”

Mirza later on quoted that she had to change her plan of theft and she converted it into robbery so that the chances of her getting caught will be reduced. She said that she planned the robbery and for that, she had to hire a gang from Pakistan.

In a written statement, she also admitted that she planned to kill her husband as well and discussed the plan with Dr. Asad, who was a renowned doctor in Abu Dhabi. Dr. Asad instantly informed her ex-husband about the robbery and assault plan. “Unfortunately, the plan of mine was disclosed to my husband,” she said.

Sophia Mirza has done many hit projects for PTV and other channels including popular Sitcom Susar in Law and drama serial Baaghi and hosted various shows.