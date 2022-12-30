Model Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot for a second time

Model and actress Rubya Chaudhry has tied the knot for the second time.
As we all know, Rubya Chaudhry got married to the ace musician Meekal Hasan in 2016. The couple kept their relationship very private, however, things did not work between them and they parted ways.
Now, in December 2022, the model announced her second marriage to Umair Dar who is a producer. Rubya uploaded
Rubya Chaudhry’s notable projects are Zibahkhana, Manchalay, Siyaah, and Parchayee. Her short film ‘Bench’ won an award at the South Shore Film Festival, in New York. The short film was directed by Usman Mukhtar.