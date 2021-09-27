A model was found dead at her residence in Lahore’s Defence neighbourhood under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.

Model Nayab Nadeem Strangled to Death by Her Step Brother in Lahore

According to the First Information Report of the incident, 29-year-old Nayab Nadeem, a model by profession, was strangulated to death by unknown suspects at her house in DHA Phase-V.

The case was registered on behalf of one of the two stepbrothers of the deceased woman.

Police arrested slain model Nayab Nadeem’s stepbrother for allegedly murdering her, sources confirmed.

Nayab, 29, was found murdered at her Defence B residence on July 11. The model, who lived alone, had been strangled to death after being tortured, police had said.

Police informed Geo News that the suspect had confessed to murdering his stepsister, adding that evidence collected from the scene of the crime confirmed his involvement.

Police sources told Geo News that fingerprint samples from the door of the model’s residence matched with those of

her stepbrother’s, indicating that he was the only one who had been at her residence that day.

It is important to mention that her stepbrother was the first one to have found her body and reported the incident to police.

Delving into details of the murder, police said the suspect killed Nayab after a brief altercation, strangling her throat. To throw off investigators, the suspect allegedly stripped the victim of her clothes so that police would think it was a assault-and-murder crime.

Previously, police had investigated the case and had said that the murderer had taken the slain model’s phone with him and escaped from the backside of the house.

“After [scrutinising] the phone details, her close friends have been included in the investigation,” police had said.

“The deceased had returned to Lahore from Dubai recently,” confirmed police. A postmortem had been conducted, after which Nayab’s body was handed back to her relatives.

Police had said that the suspect, after killing her, tried to paint it as a assault-and-murder crime.