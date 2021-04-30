Model ‘Assaulted’ by Cristiano Ronaldo, Claims £56Million for ‘Pain and Suffering’

Kathryn Mayorga, 37, is claiming £18m for her past ‘pain and suffering’, £18m for future ‘pain and suffering’ and another £18m for punitive damages.

The alleged assault was said to have taken place in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 after they met the same night in RAIN nightclub.

A list of witnesses Mayorga’s legal team wish to testify includes British former Big Brother star Jasmine Lennard, 35 – who claims she dated Ronaldo in 2008 –  the Mirror reports. 

Ronaldo, from Portugal, strongly denies all allegations made against him. No criminal charges were filed after Las Vegas prosecutors decided the claims ‘cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt’.

With legal fees of £1.4m added to Mayorga’s claim the bill the Juventus star would

have to pay out totals £56.5m – which equates to two years of the footballer’s salary, Mirror reports.

In 2010 the model accepted £270,000 ($375,000) as an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo and his representatives.

Three years later Mayorga claimed she was ‘mentally incapacitated’ when she accepted the settlement and has filed a civil lawsuit.

In 2018, Ronaldo said: ‘I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Assault is an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in.’  

His mother Dolores has stuck by Ronaldo throughout the months-long investigation, saying in February that she had ‘confidence in my son when it comes to what happened’. 

The mother-of-four also hit out at Ronaldo’s American accuser, saying she ‘didn’t go to his hotel room to play cards’.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, has also stood by him over the claims.

