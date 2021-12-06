In reaction to the horrific mob lynching of a Sri Lankan professional Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that individuals and mobs cannot be allowed to take the law into their hands and such incidents cannot be tolerated.

Mobs cannot be allowed to take laws into their hands: PM Imran

The official Prime Minister Office’s twitter account said that a high-level meeting was called in the PM secretariat that included Information Minister Fawad Ahmad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh

Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior military and civil officers.

The participants of the meeting decided to put into action a comprehensive startegy to curb such incidents and strict punishments to all the perpetrators be given.

Moreover, they appreciated the role of Malik Adnan – a Pakistani national who attempted to save the life of Diyawadanage by negotiating with the frenzied mob.

The meeting conveyed deepest condolences to the family of the Sri Lankan national.