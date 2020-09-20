West Yorkshire Police shared an appeal on Thursday morning to find 14-year-old Kekshan Rashid after she failed to return home from school, has been found dead.

Missing Girl, Kekshan Rashid, 14, Found Dead in Keighley Bradford

West Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that her body was found in the Keighley area, where she was from. They say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Kekshan Rashid disappeared at around 2pm on Wednesday, sparking an urgent public appeal as the behaviour was ‘completely out of character’.

Detectives are not treating her death as suspicious and her family has been informed.

According to a police statement Kekshan was last seen at Holly Family School at 1.50pm wearing navy trousers and a navy PE shirt.

Kekshan was described as being 5ft 4in tall, with brown, medium-length hair in pigtail plaits.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford District Police said they were “urgently doing all we can to find her safe and well” before today’s discovery.

Speaking earlier today a West Yorkshire Police spokesman described Kekshan’s disappearance as ‘completely out of character’.

They later added: ‘Police searching for a missing girl have found a body in the Keighley area.

‘There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances to the incident. ‘The family of Kekshan Rashid, 14, have been informed.’