Missing Girl Kanwal, 13, Murdered After Assault in Dadyal, Culprit Arrested

A missing 13-year-old girl was allegedly abused and murdered in the Dadyal area of Mirpur, Pakistan. 

Allegedly, the body of the girl was found in near by jungle hidden in bushes.

Reportedly, the girl was missing from her house in Khattar, Dadyal around 24 days before she was found dead. The family started looking for the girl when they noticed that she was missing after she went out for Bazar.

Kanwal resident of Khattaar Dadyal who is also an orphan, went missing on 8th of October, after she went out for Bazar the police sprung into action after a wide search.

Police found

her traces and arrested a man named Moueen from Lahore.

Moueen who is resident of Faisalabad was worker of a catering service in Dadyal from last 5 years. During investigation he told that he lured the victim to a nearby jungle where he abused her and later killed her and went to Lahore to escape his crime.

Police recovered the dead body of Kanwal and have shift it to hospital for postmortem. A case is filed against the Moueen and people of Dadyal have demanded a strict punishment for the culprit.

Investigation is being done, taking in view all aspects of the case and anyone found involved in such heinous crimes would not be tolerated at any cost, said police.

