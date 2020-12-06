A teenage girl who was the subject of a national missing persons appeal has been found six years later.

Missing British Teen Nasra Abukar Found After 6 Years With Son aged 3

Nasra Abukar was at the centre of a widespread search following her disappearance from her home in Lewisham, south east London, in 2014 when she was just 18 years old.

Her parents have reported their daughter missing in June 2014, and her case was then undertaken by the national charity Missing People.

It has now emerged that she traveled to the Middle East where she married an a fighter

from Cardiff and gave birth to two sons.

One of her children, Faris, was killed in an airstrike that also injured his father, but the other child, three-year-old Talha, remains with his mother at the al-Hol detention camp, it is claimed.

Her mother, Kaha, said they she does not ‘have any contact with her’, and expressed shock that her daughter is married and has kids.

She added: ‘I don’t know her husband. When Nasra left here, she was 18. She was an adult. It’s not my fault.’

Abukar now desperately wants to return to Britain despite her citizenship having been revoked on grounds of national security, reports say.