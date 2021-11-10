The heart-breaking details of Mohammed Mohin Uddin’s death were heard at an inquest at Bradford Coroners’ Court.

‘Missed Opportunity’ on Tragic Stroke Death of Mohin Uddin, tells Hospital trust

His family raised serious concerns about the treatment received by the “quiet and kind” 27-year-old immigration officer, a former Hanson School pupil, after he was sent away from hospital with a diagnosis of labyrinthitis, a type of ear infection, only to tragically die two days later.

is brother, Noor, told the inquest: “I’m absolutely devastated by the death of my brother. My family have been left heartbroken, his friends have been left devastated.”

He said they felt a “lack of care” resulted in his death and Bradford Teaching Hospitals Trust has acknowledged there was a “missed opportunity” to diagnose his condition earlier.

His death was made all the more painful as their dad passed away nine months earlier after an illness.

Mr Uddin, who was described as a “fit and healthy” health-conscious young man, was first taken to hospital on February 3 following an episode of feeling faint and dizzy during which he collapsed in his bedroom and an ambulance was called.

Paramedics attended and while in the ambulance, the inquest heard he began to complain of numbness, his hand had distorted into a claw and his speech was slurred.

Suspecting he had suffered a stroke, paramedics called ahead to alert the stroke team at Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI) and he was examined.

After hearing evidence from medical professionals, including A&E consultant Dr Susan King, assistant coroner Peter Merchant said

that at that point in time, they were not “necessarily convinced” Mr Uddin had suffered a stroke, largely because of his age, which “did not fit the usual clinical picture”.

Mr Uddin was discharged from A&E, which Mr Merchant described as an “inappropriate pathway to follow” in his summing up.

The inquest heard Mr Uddin’s family expressed concerns to staff, but they did not come to the attention of Dr King.

Mr Uddin was sent home, despite his family’s fears he was not well enough, and one day later he was rushed back to BRI by paramedics after deteriorating. The inquest heard his condition was unsurvivable and he had suffered an initial transient ischaemic attack, often referred to as a ‘mini stroke’ then a second “significant” stroke on February 4 and died the following day.

Even with appropriate treatment it was unlikely he would have survived.

Mr Merchant concluded Mr Uddin’s death was due to natural causes. Addressing his family, he said: “It is always tragic when somebody so young dies in the circumstances that he did.”

Dr Ray Smith, Chief Medical Officer at the Trust, said: “We would like to extend our sincere condolences to Mr Uddin’s family and friends for their tragic loss. We have taken this incident extremely seriously and acknowledge that the opportunity to diagnose Mr Uddin’s condition earlier was missed.”

He added: “The Trust took immediate action to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and we will ensure that lessons relating to this incident are learnt by all staff, and that lasting improvements to clinical care are made.”