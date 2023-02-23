Actor Mishi Khan has lashed out at Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut for her anti-Pakistan remark.

Mishi Khan blasts ‘stupid’ Kangana Ranaut for her anti-Pakistan remark

In her most recent video message posted on social media, Khan addressed the “Queen” actor and her recent tweet criticizing Pakistan.

Kangana Ranaut praised Indian poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar in a post on the microblogging website for his anti-Pakistan sentiments made while in Pakistan for the just concluded 7th international Faiz festival.

The statements by Akhtar hurt the patriotic sentiments of the countrymen and sparked online backlash towards the veteran for the inappropriate and unnecessary hateful comments.

However, the Bollywood celeb appreciated

Akhtar in her tweet.

Actor from “Janaan” has now responded to Ranaut’s comments. Mishi Khan called the actress a “upstart” and “mental” and reminded her that Javed Akhtar was welcomed with wide arms and the utmost respect by Pakistan and its people, however he spread hatred despite their superior hospitality.

Moreover, in the following video message, Khan addressed Akhtar and condemned him for his words, owing to the fact that he was in the country to attend a literary festival.

It is pertinent to mention here that several other celebrities including Faysal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Noor Bukhari, Saboor Aly and others had also condemned Akhtar for the remarks against the country.