Mishi Khan and Tipu Sharif talk about pros and cons of being single

Actors Mishi Khan and Tipu Sharif have recently talked about the pros and cons of being single on a morning show.

Mishi Khan and Tipu Sharif along with Hina Rizvi and Wajid Khan were invited to a morning show where they talked about the biggest benefit of being unmarried or single where Mishi Khan said, “The biggest benefit of being single for me is that I can quickly take my decisions and go towards the possible solutions instead of wasting my time in asking others before I run out of time, I don’t waste time in solving

issues and problem.”

Mishi Khan further said that she has the freedom of doing anything. “Yesterday, it was raining in Islamabad and I had to rescue a dog from the rain at 1:00 am, so, instead of taking permission from someone I reached out to her dog and just saved him/her from rain,” she said.

According to Tipu Sharif, he does not spend money on trivial things already. “I have grown up wise, eventually a girl will come in my life so I’m not this much thinking about saving and spending money but yes I can make my decisions freely and that’s the biggest benefit of being single,” said Tipu.