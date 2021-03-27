A stalker who tried to “ruin” a woman’s life by posting images of her on Twitter and recording a video message from her back garden has avoided prison.

Misbah Ali, Posts Pics of Ex-Girlfriend, Ruins Her Life, Avoids Jail at Snaresbrook

Misbah Ali, 22, had a brief relationship with the victim before engaging in a four-month campaign of harassment that included subjecting her to “a torrent of hate”, including making numerous false allegations to police.

Between December 2019 and March 2020, Ali followed the victim from her home to university and pleaded with her to unblock him on social media. He also sent her threatening messages and posted private images on Twitter.

Snaresbrook Crown Court also heard that Ali recorded a video in her rear garden in which he said how low her wall was and that he wanted to know which room was her bedroom. This caused her a great deal of anxiety, police say.

In February last year, the rear window of the victim’s car was smashed with a brick.

She subsequently received a message saying: “Wys [what you saying] ‘bout the car if you snake more s*** will happen don’t block man.”

Later the same month, the victim was approached by Ali near her home. He grabbed her and put her in a headlock before asking, “Why did you block me?”

– alluding to her having blocked him on social media.

In March, Ali again confronted the victim at her university and again requested she unblock him on social media and demanded she give him her new mobile number.

The woman refused, which resulted in Ali snatching her phone and hitting her on the head with it.

He then flipped over the table before grabbing her by the neck and strangling her, the court heard.

However, Ali, of Repton Street, Tower Hamlets, avoided an immediate custodial sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, March 8.

Having pleaded guilty to the offences, he was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence.

He was also imposed with a five-year restraining order for stalking and disclosing images.

Detective Sergeant Lee Gordon, from Met Police’s local Public Protection Unit, said Ali’s fixation caused the victim “serious distress”.

He added: “Ali subjected the victim to a torrent of hate over a sustained period of time and his fixation caused her serious distress.

“Adding further insult to the victim, Ali made numerous false allegations about the her to police. His actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for the safety and welfare of the woman as he continued his quest to ruin her life.

“I hope the sentence brings the victim a measure of comfort and that other women suffering from harassment or stalking are encouraged to come forward and speak to police.”