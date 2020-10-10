Lahore Customs Preventive Allama Iqbal Authorities have seized 60 mobiles of different brands, the official sources told.

Mirza Irfan of UK, Arrested by Customs For Smuggling 60 Smart Phones into Pakistan

The sources said that Airport Customs staff recovered 60 mobile phones of assorted Brand Models from Mirza Irfan Baig who arrived from UK via Qatar by PK-620 which landed at Lahore airport.

The total value of the 60 smart phones has been assessed as Rs70Lakh, (£35,000) the sources added.

The sources said that Customs Authorities upon suspicion searched the pockets and dress of the accused and recovered 60 smart phones.



39 iPhones, 18 Samsung galaxy, several other phones along with headphones and chargers were recovered from him. which he had tapped with his body under the clothes.



Mirza Irfan Baig who belongs

to Jhelum, holds dual nationality and has 2 passports, a British passport and Pakistani passport.

The customs sources said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Those travelling to Pakistan are allowed to bring in only one cellphone per year free of customs duty as per the personal baggage rules.

While a maximum of five smart phones can be brought under the new regulations in a year. However, customs duty will have to be paid on the extra four handsets to require service in Pakistan beyond 30 days.

Experts commenting on the rising phenomenon of mobile smuggling said that the smuggling of goods and articles always inches up following the government increases rate of customs duty and taxes.

Same is the case with the rising mobile phone as the government has increased tax rate on mobile phones, they added.