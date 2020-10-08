Azad Jammu Kashmir Police have detained the son of former chief justice of the AJK Supreme Court Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia in Mirpur for allegedly harassing a woman for the past two years in Muzaffarabad.

Mirpur Police Arrested EX AJK Chief Justice’s Son for Harassing Female Doctor

As per reports in Dawn, Arsalan Zia, who is a BS-17 ad-hoc employee in the Information Technology section of the AJK high court, was arrested after the girl’s father approached the police to lodge an FIR [first information report] against the suspect. The complainant stated his daughter — who studied medicine in Muzaffarabad from 2014 to 2019 — lived in a hostel owned by the suspect’s father near the prime minister’s house.

In December 2018, the woman noticed that the suspect would covertly take pictures of female students from the roof of the hostel, which he would visit on the pretext of checking the building’s maintenance, the newspaper quoted the FIR as saying.

It said that the suspect began harassing the victim and started following her around. He also started calling her through different

numbers, while boasting about his father being the chief justice. The suspect also hacked into the girl’s social media accounts, the FIR alleged.

“At least twice, he tried to bundle my daughter in an official vehicle — once in Muzaffarabad and the next time in Rawalpindi — but failed after she raised a hue and cry,” Dawn reported.

The complainant further said that his daughter completed her medical education in April 2020 and started a house job in Mirpur, but the suspect continued to harass her. “The suspect had been in Mirpur for the past few days but on Monday, he arrived at the hospital and threatened the woman in the presence of a senior doctor with death if she did not accompany him to contract marriage,” the news report said.

Subsequently, the police booked the former CJ’s son under sections 489H, 489 ZXD, 501(2) of Penal Code and section 11 (Enforcement of Hudood) Act and took him in custody. According to the news report, police were of the view that it was not an isolated incident involving one particular individual but a group of people harassing women.