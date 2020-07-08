Mirpur Azad Kashmir residents asked to stay indoors for 10 days starting 7th of Julty to 16th of July due to an exponential rise in the current crisis.

Mirpur City Completely Sealed Off, Citizens Asked To Stay Indoors for 10 Days till 16th July

According to details, Mirpur city will go into complete restrictions from 12:00 am midnight 7th of July which will expand to Mangla and Dhan Gali Bridge.

Deputy commissioner Azad Kashmir issued a notification in this regard earlier in the day.

completely be sealed off and citizens have been asked to stay indoors and only venture out if something extremely important comes up.Entry to and Exit points to City will be closed for all kind of public transports other than transportation of medical and grocery items.People living in the jurisdiction of Thothal police station or City Police station can only shop in from their related jurisdictions.Residents of Dadyal Subdivision can travel only for medical checkup after written permission from their sub-divisional magistrate and by following the SOPs.

There are 1,419 cases in Azad Kashmir and until and 40 deaths reported in Azad Kashmir.