Mirpur AJK’s Positivity Rate Is 18.18% Highest in The Country: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday that the highest positivity rate of cases in the country has been recorded in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In the last 24 hours, AJK reported 45 cases and one death, taking the tally to 8,148 and 214 respectively. There are 609 active cases in AJK. It has also reported 7,325 recoveries.

According to NCOC, the national positivity rate is 6.12%. Mirpur has the highest positivity rate in the country at 18.18% followed by Karachi at 14.09 % and Hyderabad is the third-highest with 9.77%, DAWN reported.

Sindh has a positivity rate of 7.83%, Punjab 5.65%, Balochistan: 4.24% and KP 5.54pc. Whereas, Islamabad’s positivity rate stands at 3.73%, Gilgit-Baltistan 0.77pc and AJK at 14.33pc.

In the past 24 hours, 2,260 cases and 63 deaths were reported across the country. Currently, there are 39,177 active cases in the country. 1,531 people also recovered in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, Punjab has reported 796 infections, up from 471 a day earlier, and 27 more fatalities.

The total number of cases in Punjab has risen to 135,141 while the death toll stands at 3,858.

Sindh has reported 812 cases and seven deaths during the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement, CM Sindh said that 11,040 tests were conducted during this period.

Sindh’s total of cases has surged to 210,241 while the death toll is 3,469.

While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 331 cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The KP’s cases total has surged to 56,875 while the death toll is 1,596.

Furthermore, Balochistan has reported 33 new cases. The provincial total has surged to 18,061 while the death toll remains 181, as no fatalities were recorded for the second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded 1,531 recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal.