Four cities in Pakistan recorded the highest test percent positive in the last one week, after the “second wave” have been on the upward trend in the country, which are Mirpur AJK, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar.

Mirpur AJK Records Highest Positive Rate in The Country

Test positive rate from laboratory tests which came back positive — reached as high 24.8% in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on November 29.

This past week, the city has continued to record a positivity rate of over 8%, as per daily reports by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In Hyderabad, Sindh, the positivity rate rose up to 23.3%, In Karachi the ratio has remained above 13% since November 23.

The fourth city Peshawar in which percentage went up to 19.7% on November

27 and has not dropped below 10% this week.

The WHO recommends the positivity rate to remain below 5%, before a country can begin to open up its economy.

On Monday, the data collected by the NCOC revealed the high positivity ratio, hospitalisation has doubled over the last two weeks.

The NCOC was informed that Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had the highest positivity rate of 11.45%, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9.85%, Sindh 9.63%, Islamabad 8.09%, Balochistan 7.73% and Gilgit-Baltistan 5.23%. Punjab has the lowest positivity rate in the country at 3.95%.

A complete stay at home rules been imposed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) till December 6 , In AJK region, the positivity rate was recorded highest in Mirpur up to 27.72 per cent followed by Muzaffarabad up to 23.44 per cent.