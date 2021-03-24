In yet another incident of a minor child being subjected to abuse in the country, a nine-year-old girl Zainab was found murdered after being assaulted in Rawalpindi with her body being recovered from the neighbouring home.

Minor Girl ‘Abused’, Murdered in Rawalpindi, Family Protests

According to police, nine-year-old Zainab went out of her house to buy something from a shop in the Jhanda Chichi neighbourhood. “The family got worried after the girl did not return for over an hour, leading them to search for her,” they said adding that later her body was found from a neighbouring home.

The police said that they have arrested a man from the neighbouring home and shifted him to the police station over suspicions of his involvement in the horrific act.

child’s body bore torture marks and is being shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem in order to ascertain the abuse and other charges,” they said.

Meanwhile, the family and locals took to the street against the incident and demanded strict action against the suspect. The protestors staged a sit-in outside the Civil Lines police station where the suspect is being detained and tried to enter the premises, which was foiled by the cops deployed at the station.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab took notice of the abuse and murder incident and sought a complete report regarding it from the RPO Rawalpindi besides also directing strict action against the suspect.

“The family of the victim should be ensured of a speedy justice in the matter,” he directed the local police.