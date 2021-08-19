A detail from the Minar-e-Pakistan has been obtained from the CCTV footage in Lahore.

Minar-e-Pakistan case: Police arrest 20 accused with help of CCTV cameras

Of the 60 CCTV cameras in the park, 35 turned out to be faulty in the incident where a woman who is a TikToker named Ayesha Akram was harassed. Even with operational cameras, it is not possible to identify the culprits.

Through the footage, the footage showed the girl among the crowd and security guards blocking the crowd. It can be seen on CCTV that the incident of assault with the woman started in broad daylight.

The light darkened but the incident continued and people in the crowd kept making videos instead of rescuing the girl who was in trouble. Officials say that according to the Greater Iqbal Park administration, the cameras have deteriorated due to low and high voltage and stone-pelting by the people.

On the other hand, different teams of police raided Badami Bagh,

Lari Ada, and Shafiqabad areas and arrested 20 people. A horrific incident saddened the entire Pakistan Ayesha Akram was harassed, groped, robbed, and tortured publically by a mob of 400 people in broad daylight and no one came to rescue her.

This unfortunate incident occurred on Independence Day at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan, the place where Quaid-e-Azam gave one of his historical speeches in 1947. After her video being harassed and humiliated went video on social media and Ayesha Akram decided to speak out.

According to Ayesha, she was tortured for straight three hours, from 6.30 to 9 pm and no one came to rescue her not even the police. She also recalled that until she was conscious she clearly remembers her team contacting the cops but they did not receive any response.

According to Ayesha, if a woman isn’t safe in her own country she isn’t safe anywhere. “Even I am a YouTuber or a TikToker, no one has a right to undress for what I am what I do,” Akram said.