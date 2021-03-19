Minal Khan and Saboor Aly recently appeared for a show and ended up grabbing all the attention but for the wrong reasons. The public has been debating their choice of clothing for the talk show ever since pictures and videos from the yet-to-be-aired episode leaked on social media.

Minal Khan, Saboor Aly Dragged for Wearing Western Dresses

Taking to his Instagram with some BTS from the show, Ahsan Khan had shared a few clips wherein both the actors could be seen in hues of greens: Minal in mint green silk dress by Sana Safinaz and Saboor in an emerald green bishop-sleeved classic.

The duo was also questioned about their on-screen portrayals of negative characters in Jalan and Fitrat. To this, Saboor said that they portray society through such roles, hoping to create awareness among people. The roles have created a negative

image of the two starlets on social media and criticism of their western wear has only made things worse.

“Astaghfurullah! Minal aunty kitni behaya hogayi hain (Oh God! How immodest Minal has become),” wrote one user on social media. Others said she does not need to wear such clothes.

“Afsos hota hai ke modernisation k naam par kiss tarha Pakistan apni sakafat aur usool khota ja raha hai (It is upsetting to see how Pakistan is gradually losing its culture and principles in the name of modernisation),” one user added.

On the other hand, few compared Minal to American star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and accused her of trying to emulate Jenner’s style and poses. Earlier, Minal had received backlash for her ‘indecent posture’ during a photoshoot, as well as intimate photos posted on her Instagram with her fiancé, Ahsan Mohsim Ikram.