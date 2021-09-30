Minal Khan face severe backlash on Her Pre Honeymoon Pics. Minal Khan Shares pic of Her & Ahsan Mohsin Wedding Card.

Minal Khan faces severe backlash over revealing honeymoon outfits

Minal is a Young, beautiful and accomplished actress who joined Showbiz as a Child artist and today she is one of the lead actresses of the Pakistani Entertainment Industry.

She couldn’t pursue her studies because of becoming part of the Showbiz at a very young age. Today she is ruling the television screens with her beauty and talent and is all set to become the upcoming superstar of the industry.

From a dreamy engagement to a fairy-tale wedding, the couple has now jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon and are documenting their travel diaries enthusiastically.

Wedding bells for celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram aren’t far away, as Ahsan Mohsin

Ikram drops the first look of their wedding card. Ahsan took to his Instagram handle as he posted a picture of their invitation card with his and beau Minal’s name on the gorgeous wedding card. The wedding ceremony is going to place on 10th, September’21.

The netizens have a lot to say about their viral pictures in particular Minal Khan’s dressing. They are of the viewpoint that her outfits are too ‘revealing’ and ‘bold’.

Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming the Jalan star’s wardrobe choices.

Users on social media are criticizing Ahsan Mohsin and Minal Khan for vacationing together before getting married.

Netizens are also saying that such things should not be promoted as it could lead to social unrest in our conservative society. Here we have gathered some public reviews on Minal and Ahsan’s recent picture, have a look!