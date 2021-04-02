Millionaire Couple Swaps Lives, Budgets With Poor Couple and Baby in Birmingham

A 21-year-old self-made millionaire who comes from a humble background offers a life-changing opportunity to a struggling couple on this week’s Rich House, Poor House, admitting that his life could have taken a similar turn.

Kamil ‘Kam’ Sattar, 21, is an e-entrepreneur dubbed the ‘e-com king’ who lives in Birmingham with his equally driven girlfriend, Francesca, who has her own lingerie line.

The pair swapped lives and budgets with bus driver Mel Clay and former carer Sophie Cooper, from Crosswell Village in Derbyshire, and their seven-month-old son, Teddy.

With Sophie unable to work after a complicated pregnancy, the couple werew getting by on £57 a week after rent and bills, while struggling with £11,000 of debt.

Sophie had set up her own personalised prints business on Facebook, but was finding it difficult to get things off the ground due to a dodgy printer and not having a website to sell her products.

Touched by Mel and Sophie’s situation, Kam – who admits he came from nothing and worked hard to build a better life for himself – offered to create a website for Sophie and to coach her in her business venture.

Kam made his fortune through a drop shipping company, which sells products direct from the manufacturer to the consumer, and other ventures, including a web development company.

His girlfriend Francesca owner her lingerie e-shop, which she makes and markets herself, has ambitions to become more establish and launch a clothing line.

The pair, who both came from humble backgrounds, got together before Kam left school after meeting as teens.

The couple, who lived in a luxury apartment complex have busy lives and meditate and eat healthily to take the edge off.

Meanwhile, in former coal mining village Crosswell, Mel and Sophie said they felt they were in ‘a pit,’ due to £11,000 debt and raising their baby on £57 a week.

Sophie used to work as a carer but had to quit due to a complicated pregnancy, leaving Mel to support the family financially.

The mother was working as a bus driver, but had to stop due to the crisis and switched to night shifts, cleaning buses and taking on security at the bus depot.

She also spent her Saturdays and Sundays working at her parents’ burger truck, sometimes being paid, sometimes doing it for free.

Meanwhile, she spent her spare time creating personalised prints to sell via Facebook, but admitted she was not making much.

The couple hoped the swap would leave them re-energised.

When the couple made it to Kam and Francesca’s swanky city centre apartment complex, they were blown away.

Spotting pictures of Kam and Francesca, they couldn’t believe how young the millionaires were.

‘I expected them to be just

a little older,’ Sophie told Mel, who replied: ‘or born into it.’

Looking at their budget of £56.86 for the week, Kam couldn’t believe how little Mel and Sophie had to live on per week.

While the couple adapted to their restricted budget and cooked a dinner of frozen food and pizza, Mel and Sophie were on cloud nine.

The couple were overjoyed with their weekly budget of £1,750, with Sophie telling the camera: ‘I touched my first ever 50 pound note in my life today.’

Both pairs also swapped schedules for the week, which meant Kam got a real sense of how much work Mel was putting in, working the night shift at the garage and the burger truck on weekends.

Throughout their stay at Mel and Sophie’s house, Kam and Francesca received more letters from debtors, including one that looked like a court order.

During their week in Birmingham, Mel and Sophie were treated to a stunt flying lesson, wine tasting and fine dining, as well as several date nights, thanks to being able to afford childcare.

The couple also met with Kam’s business partner Tyrell, who gave Sophie advice on how to go about her printing business.

There’s a business model called print on demand. You take the money then you get the print and you send it over. all you got to do is create a website,’ he told her.

‘All you got to do is 15 to 20 orders a day and it can make you £10 to £20,000 a month,’ he added.

With the rest of Kam and Francesca’s money, Sophie decided to invest in her business and by herself a new printer.

After a week of living in each other’s shoes, Kam and Francesca met with Mel and Sophie.

Kam asked: ‘So what’s your plan tackling the debt, because from what I’ve seen it was about £10,000.

The revelation was a shock for Mel, who said: ‘I didn’t know it was that much,’ before adding she ‘needed to know’ and was going to ‘man up’ about it.

‘You got this debt problem, and you got your little side business the print business,’ he told Sophie.

‘You got to make a decision: is it going to be a hobby or are you going to make it an income?’ he said.

When Sophie said she was determined to make it a business, he explained he owned a wed development company and could make a website for Sophie, who was left speechless.

‘I’m also happy to teach you some marketing techniques, helping you as well,’ he added.

‘I’m really shocked, I don’t know what to say, ‘Sophie whispered.

‘You just got to make sure you’re gonna commit to it,’ Kam added.

I’m so grateful, I’m gonna make it. I’ve got to, I have a family,’ Sophie told the camera.