Dr. Ishrat Husain, ex-Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), addressed a conference titled “Social remittances and social change” organized by the Centre on Migration, Remittances and Diaspora at Lahore School of Economics (LSE).

Migrating Helps Pakistanis To Acquire New Skills: Ex-Governor State Bank

He remarked that moving to other countries gives Pakistanis a chance to develop new skills. With the newly acquired skill set, Pakistani immigrants can also increase the productivity of their home country.

Several renowned scholars also attended the conference and highlighted the role of Pakistani migrants in the country’s economy.

Dr. Peggy Levitt, Chairperson of the

Sociology Department of Wellesley College, underlined cultural globalization and the role of technological advancement.

Two experts, Dr. Bilesha Weeraratne from the Institute of Policy Studies in Sri Lanka and Froilan Malit Jr from the University of Glasgow, emphasized the importance of social media and technology in sending social remittances to home countries. Social remittances refer to the transfer of ideas, values, and behaviors.

Froilan talked about how Filipinos living in Gulf countries use technology to influence elections back home and how their political choices were affected by Gulf governments. This research is important for Pakistan since many overseas Pakistanis take part in local politics via social media.