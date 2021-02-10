A few days ago, Rihanna’s tweet about the ongoing unrest in India about the farmer’s protest made waves. Many lauded the Diamonds singer to raise her voice against the brutality, while others shunned her.

Mia Khalifa Questions Priyanka Chopra’s Stand On Indian Farmers

Famous personalities such as Susan Sarandon, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris and Mia Khalifa too shared a similar stance and were met with trolling and abuse.

Soon after, many in India took to the streets and protested against Rihanna, Meena and Mia as they chanted slogans and burned their posters. However, the former adult star has taken it all in good fun. Taking to her social media, Mia has been responding to rumours of being funded for voicing her opinion.

Recently, she called out Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra for staying mum on the matter. Mia, in her tweet, wrote, “Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me Shakira during the

Beirut devastation vibes. Silence.”

Post Mia’s tweet, many too, are questioning the former Miss World.

However, there were a few who retweeted Priyanka’s old tweet on the protest and claimed that she is not silent and has spoken about the same. Several celebs who have been vocal about the issue include Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut.

Before trying to get your “activism” points maybe do some research.

Priyanka Chopra was one of the only mainstream actors from the Hindi Industry to openly support the farmers that too in December as soon as the protest started.

Earlier, post her tweet on the protest, she received backlash from a certain section of the society, who trolled her by showing placards that have “Mia Khalifa regains consciousness” written on them. The same seemed to be a dig at her past. Mia also replied to the trolls and said, “Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though.”