Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in response to the Toshakana controversy that these are his gifts, so it was his choice whether to keep them or not.

‘Mera tohfa, meri marzi,’ says Imran Khan on Toshakhana scandal

Imran Khan, who lost his post as Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion, told reporters in an informal conversation that “Mera tohfa, meri marzi [my gift, my choice],”

It all started last week when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had

sold gifts worth Rs 140 million in Dubai during his tenure.

According to reports, during his three-and-a-half-year tenure, the former prime minister received 58 gifts from world leaders worth over Rs 140 million and kept them all for a small fee or without any compensation.

Imran Khan said that everything he took from Toshakhana is on record. “I bought gifts after paying 50 percent off,” he said. “If I wanted to make money, I would call my house a camp office, but I didn’t,” he said.