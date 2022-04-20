‘Mera tohfa, meri marzi,’ says Imran Khan on Toshakhana scandal

Posted on by

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in response to the Toshakana controversy that these are his gifts, so it was his choice whether to keep them or not.

‘Mera tohfa, meri marzi,’ says Imran Khan on Toshakhana scandal
‘Mera tohfa, meri marzi,’ says Imran Khan on Toshakhana scandal

Imran Khan, who lost his post as Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion, told reporters in an informal conversation that “Mera tohfa, meri marzi [my gift, my choice],”

It all started last week when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had

sold gifts worth Rs 140 million in Dubai during his tenure.

According to reports, during his three-and-a-half-year tenure, the former prime minister received 58 gifts from world leaders worth over Rs 140 million and kept them all for a small fee or without any compensation.

Imran Khan said that everything he took from Toshakhana is on record. “I bought gifts after paying 50 percent off,” he said. “If I wanted to make money, I would call my house a camp office, but I didn’t,” he said.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. ‘Mera tohfa, meri marzi,’ says Imran Khan on Toshakhana scandal
    Posted on by
  2. Pakistan condemns Islamophobic incidents in Sweden, Netherlands
    Posted on by
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of baby son, One of His Newborn Twins
    Posted on by
  4. Boxer Amir Khan Robbed of Watch at Gunpoint while With Wife Faryal in East London
    Posted on by
  5. Imran Khan’s Life in Danger, Foreign Forces Might Try to Kill Him: Sheikh Rasheed
    Posted on by