Men Shave Off Head Of Woman in Revenge Over Matrimonial Dispute in Pakistan

In an unfortunate incident, unidentified men on Monday tortured an aged woman and also shaved off her head in Chakwal, Punjab over a matrimonial dispute.

As per details, the son of the tortured woman wanted to contract free-will marriage with a girl. This got the family of the girl furious, who stormed to the boy’s house and subject his mother to vicious torture.

The hairs of the woman were trimmed by the attackers. The woman lodged her complaint with the police, but they have not taken any action, so far, the woman added.

In a separate incident that was reported, last year in Rawalpindi, a mother was subjected to torture by her son. The woman had narrated the unfortunate incident and had claimed that her daughter-in-law had intoxicated her son.

In a video message, Gulnaz Bibi had said that it was for the fifth time when she was attacked by her son, identified as Arsalan, and every time the situation had worsened when her daughter-in-law visits them.

“I was tortured by my son on the encouragement of his wife and he later threw me out of the home last time,” said the pained mother in her statement as she claimed

that around 30 people entered their home in the last attack including relatives of her daughter-in-law, who were also behind all this fuss.

Two years ago in same month, Asma Aziz, from Lahore, made headlines when she was published and her head was shaven by her husband.

Her husband, Mian Faisal, and a servant are both in police custody. Mr Faisal has denied torture.

However, the case has prompted calls for more to be done to protect women from domestic violence.

Asma alleged that two days earlier she was tortured after refusing to dance in front of her husband’s friends who were at their house in Lahore’s upmarket Defence Housing Authority (DHA) district.

“He held me in front of his servants as he shaved my hair off and burned it. My clothes were bloody. I was bound by a pipe and hung from the fan. He threatened to hang me,” she said.

Women’s rights in socially conservative Pakistan has been a contentious topic of debate for years.

The UN’s Gender Inequality Index in 2016 puts Pakistan 147th in a list of 188 countries based on its poor record on women’s health, education, political empowerment and economic status.

Violence against women and girls remains a serious issue. Activists say official statistics do not reveal the extent of the problem – many cases go unreported.