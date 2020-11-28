Mehwish Hayat, 37, Has No Objection Marrying Bilawal Bhutto, 32

The leading actress in the Pakistan film and drama industry Mehwish Hayat says that she has no objection to marrying Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Recently, actress Mehwish Hayat appeared on a show on YouTube channel Pear Prime in which the host asked her what features do you see in your spouse.

In response to the question, she said that she likes boys with masculine motives who have tall stature and no problem even if they are not fair-skinned.

The interviewer asked her what kind of men she liked. She replied that she liked tall men. She also said that fair color does not mean anything to them.

In response, the host asked Hayat if she was

talking about the one who had recently become a member of the Pakistani national assembly. Mehwish replied, “Are you talking about Bilawal?”

But, the host replied that she was not referring to Bilawal but, what if I talk to Bilawal about your marriage?

The host asked the actress what is wrong with Bilawal, to which Mehwish said that there is no problem with Bilawal, he is good.

Mehwish’s answer just stole the show. Her response was what she could object to! She later appreciated Bilawal.

In response to another question, she said that if it was a matter of marrying a film star, she would choose Fahad Mustafa.

And when it comes to marrying a boyfriend, his choice would be Humayun Saeed.