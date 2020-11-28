Mehrban, 45, Killed Brother, Slept With His Wife, Just To Have Couple’s UK Property

Mohammed Mehrban, aged 45, from Severne Road, Acocks Green, harassed a housing tenant in an attempt to boot him out of his home has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Mehrban believed he owned the property and made a number of phone calls to the victim threatening to break in if he did not leave.

Court was told about supposed events which led to the offence – in particular that Mehrban had shot dead his own brother in Pakistan.

Mehrban ‘formed a relationship’ with his brother’s ex-wife and consequently felt he was ‘entitled to a property his brother had owned with his ex-wife’, the property located on Osborne Road, Birmingham.

The brothers remained in dispute over the matter as they travelled to Pakistan in December 2019 to visit their sick father, who later passed away.

Whilst in the country Mehrban’s brother called his ex-wife and informed her the Mehrban made threats to kill him and their son.

But the following day he was murdered and she heard the news of her husband’s death from

another brother.

The court heard Mehrban was picked up by the Pakistani authorities over the case but he managed to return to the UK undetected in March this year after using another name he had changed to by deed poll in 2015.

On April 6 he made contact with the tenant of the property at Osborne Road and tells him he had to leave the property and the property was his own.

Mehrban made threats to come and break into the property, he made threats to ‘sort that woman out’ in reference to his brother’s ex-wife.

“During the conversation the defendant revealed to the tenant he had already killed his brother. He made threats to kill him and his sister-in-law. He said he wanted to ‘finish the bloodline’.”

Mohammed Latif, defending, said: “Whatever the background and whatever happened in Pakistan, he should be dealt with on the basis of what took place in the UK”.

Mehrban admitted one charge of harassment and was handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence.