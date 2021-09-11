Meggy Khan’s Appeal Against Life Sentence Dismissed In Amriz Iqbal Murder Case

The appeals by Mohammed Nisar Khan – known by the nickname Meggy – and Grant “failed in their entirety”, three Justices decided at the Court of Appeal in London.

They were both convicted of the murder of Amriz Iqbal, known as Major, on October 3, 2018, when Khan, 42, mowed down Mr Iqbal in a car in Sandford Road, Bradford Moor; Khan was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Adnan Ahmed in the same incident.

He received a life sentence with a minimum of 26 years behind bars, while Grant was jailed for a minimum of 17 years, on May 1, 2019, following a long court case.

They, along with accomplice Salman Ismail, also received 17 years for conspiracy to attempt to pervert the course of justice, with Ismail also convicted of arson.

Grant has however been granted an appeal to reduce his sentence for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and Ismail’s sentence has had six years knocked off.

At the Court of Appeal hearing on August 12, Khan appealed against his conviction, claiming Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC – then the Recorder of Bradford – was wrong to allow the ex post facto finding of weapons and face masks in Tony Grant’s BMW motor vehicle to be adduced in evidence.

He also renewed an application for leave to appeal regarding the attempted murder charge, claiming Judge Durham Hall was

wrong to leave that to the jury following a defence submission of no case to answer.

He also claimed the judge erred in failing to provide any written directions or a route to verdict to the jury.

Grant appealed against his conviction, claiming the judge’s directions were “unfocussed, unspecific and ultimately inadequate on all the key issues relevant to his case”, that “the judge erred in declining to leave as a key issue to the jury that the killing could or might be viewed by them as an ‘overwhelming supervening act’, and also appealed over allowing the weapons and masks in his car to be used as evidence.

Khan’s “no case to answer” appeal over the attempted murder verdict was also thrown out, with the Justices saying it was “wholly open” for the jury to decide whether Khan “decided to use the car as a weapon, intending to kill the victim by hitting him with a heavy vehicle”.

The appeal against including the weapons and masks found in Grant’s car as evidence was also dismissed.

The Justices said there was “clear inference available for the jury to draw that Tony Grant drove to Mohammed Khan’s house in the BMW which contained items that would be of clear use in a street attack on one or both of the victims”, and that when the men got out of the car one man had a mask on and what looked like a crowbar which was used to attack the dying or dead Mr Iqbal.