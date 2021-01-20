Khan, 42, known as Meggy, was jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years behind bars on May 1, 2019, for the murder of Amriz Iqbal, known as Major.

Meggy Khan’s Appeal Against Conviction Had Passed for Murder of Amriz Iqbal

In October last year, his co-accused Tony Grant, known as Granty, had been given Leave to Appeal his conviction and sentence. He was jailed for a mini-mum of 17 years for Mr Iqbal’s murder.

Today, the offices of the Court of Appeal Criminal Division in London said that Khan’s appeal against conviction had passed the initial single justice procedure.

But his appeal against sentence had been refused.

Khan, of Holme Lane, Tong, Bradford, was convicted by a jury at Bradford Crown Court of deliberately running over Mr Iqbal, the father of three sons, in Sandford Road, Bradford Moor.

He was also found guilty of attempting to murder Mr Iqbal’s friend, Adnan Ahmed, who was crossing the road with him when they were both struck.

Mr Iqbal and Mr Ahmed were thrown in the air by a silver Kia Sedona shortly after 1pm on October 3, 2018.

Mr

Iqbal, 40, of Curzon Road, Bradford Moor, sustained an unsurvivable injury when his head struck a tree.

Mr Ahmed was treated in hospital for a dislocated shoulder.

In October, the Court of Appeal Criminal Division confirmed that Grant’s appeal against conviction and sentence had passed the initial single judge procedure.

The men’s appeals will now be heard at a full Court of Appeal hearing.

Leave to Appeal applications are first considered by a single Appeal Judge. If he or she grants Leave to Appeal, the application will go on to the Full Court.

This is the opportunity for witnesses to give evidence and the arguments to be fully advanced.

The court will then grant or refuse the application.

A successful application to appeal against conviction can mean that the conviction is quashed completely or that a re-trial is ordered.

After the death of Mr Iqbal, hundreds of people posted messages on the Telegraph & Argus’ Facebook page.

One said: “R.I.P. Major fly high. What’s happening to this world? So sad and upsetting.”

Another added: “So sad and now three children are left without a father.”

One person said: “Rip major a top man my thought are with your family rip pal.”