Meesha Shafi admits giving false statement in defamation case

Singer Meesha Shafi has admitted giving a false statement against singer Ali Zafar during media talk in the ongoing defamation case.

The Rajkumari Singer, who accused actor-cum-singer Ali Zafar of harassment, was cross-examined via video link as Additional Sessions Judge Khan Mahmood heard the defamation case – filed by Ali Zafar where the Chal Dil Meray singer was also physically present in the court during the hearing.

Shafi was questioned about the evidence (photo) of harassment she submitted in court. The lawyer argued that the picture could not be considered evidence of harassment because she was the one who uploaded it with the caption ‘tonight we party’.

In response, the female singer said she did not remember

the picture and would have to see it to comment further, and then, she was shown the photo.

After the hearing, the court ordered that the cross-examination of Shafi would continue on March 1. Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar also pointed out how she placed a false claim through a photo that she barely remembered.

Since coming to light in 2018, the case has widely been described as the launch of the #MeToo movement in Pakistan, a global campaign that seeks to publicize allegations of harassment and abuse and ensure justice for victims.

After Shafi shared her allegations—that Zafar had harassed her on multiple occasions at social and work gatherings—many women across Pakistan came forward to support her, with several sharing similar experiences with Zafar and alleging he had behaved inappropriately with them.