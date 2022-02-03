Actress Meera’s husband Atiq Ur Rehman has come to the public for the first time after winning the case in court against the actress.

Meera’s Husband Says ‘Truth Has Won Over’ As He Wins Case Against The Actress

Meera’s marriage with Atiq Ur Rehman, which she has categorically denied, has been the talk of the town since 2018. However, according to the court, she is still married to Atiq ur Rehman.

While talking about his marriage with Meera, he said that first of all the truth has won over. He said that the court has already suggested for Khula therefore her mother’s demand of providing her daughter ‘bread and butter’ is useless.

It is to be remembered that Atiq Ur Rehman filed a case on Meera years ago after Meera accused him of fraud. Meera’s

stance was that Atiq Ur Rehman is making false claims related to Nikkah with her which never happened between them, as per the actress. However, all those claims and proofs actually proved to be true in court a few days ago after the court’s ruling.

Furthermore, the court had rejected the showbiz star’s appeal to deny the ruling over her marriage.

Additional Sessions Judge Mazhar Abbas had declared that the nikkahnama [marriage contract] is authentic and therefore the star is still legally married to Atiq.

However, the actress, whose real name is Irtiza Rubab, said that Atiq drafted a fake marriage contract and that they were never legally married.

“I’m not Atique-ur-Rehman’s wife. He made a fake marriage contract,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Atiq accused Meera of entering into a another marriage contract with Captain Naveed in 2013 while still being married to him.