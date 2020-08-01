Veteran actor Meera had applied for financial assistance with the Artist Support Fund, launched by the Punjab Information and Cultural Department. The actor had sought Rs 40 million, claiming that her financials were in dire straits.

Meera To Get Rs 5,000 Financial Assistance from Punjab Govt.

Her request was previously subsequently denied by the authorities in question. The authorities have noted that at this point they can only offer Rs 5000-10,000 to the Baaji actor.

However, on Thursday, the application for financial assistance filed by the actor has been approved.

According to sources, the Lahore Arts Council will provide Rs 5,000 to the Hotal star. It has been

noted that Meera was informed about the approval of assistance Rs5,000 through a text message. A total of 645 artists are promised of financial aid in the first spell.

Meanwhile, Meera maintained that she was left with no choice. “My shows in USA and Canada were cancelled due to current crisis. I suffered a loss of around $100,000. I have to pay back the loan I took in Dubai. I was earning Rs 15,000 per appearance but with no shows, I am forced to apply for financial support,” she said.

The actor has maintained that she doesn’t know about her request being rejected. She intends on taking the matter with the Federal government.