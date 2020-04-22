Meera Stuck in New York Says, It’s Not The Time to Ridicule Her, After She Drew Flak on Social Media

Pakistani actress Meera on Wednesday stated that this is not the time to ridicule people after her video of requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan for her rapid repatriation from New York metropolis drew flak on social media.

“Being a Pakistani, my earlier request to PM Imran was my fundamental right, but people tried to exploit my miseries. This is not the time to ridicule others,” the Baji starlet lamented, including that she has been in fixed contact with Consulate General Pakistan New York.

Referring to the rising loss of life toll in New York, Meera stated: “I am scared from the rapid in the city.”

“Please pray for my immediate repatriation from the foreign land so I can come back to my country and participate in relief work in Pakistan” she added.

Earlier on Monday, actress Meera had appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to prepare for her repatriation as she is left helpless in New York.

In a video message Meera stated that her Chinese cameraman has died and she or he is stranded with out assist from anybody. Meera, a month earlier, had gone to America for

the capturing of her movie “Long Distance”.

The Baaji actress stated all her sources have exhausted and consequently, dwelling in the US has turn into a troublesome job for her. “I’ve no financial savings and my survival is tough.”

In her emotional message, Meera stated that she doesn’t want to die in a overseas land.

“Dear prime minister, you have always supported artists. All countries are bringing back their citizens to their homelands. I request you to please make arrangements for my repatriation to Pakistan as I wish to die in my country,” she urged.

The Consulate General Pakistan New York instructed that it has been in common contact with Meera, the spokesperson stated: “She is being provided assistance as per her requests regarding her accommodation and other needs. She is also being updated regularly on the flights’ situation.”