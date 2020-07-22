Medical Report Could’t Prove Mum of Tortured by Her Son and Daughter-in-Law

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of torturing his mother in a video clip that went viral on social media.

Punjab Police said on Twitter the accused, identified as Arsalan, was included in the investigation after being granted interim bail.

“I apologise to my mother, as well as mothers across Pakistan and all over the world, for my actions,” Punjab Police quoted Arsalan as saying following the latest development.

Police had confirmed earlier in the day that a case against Arsalan and his wife Bisma had been registered for severely assaulting his mother named Gulnaz Bibi after the viral video.

A clip of Mohammad Arsalan, Meer’s brother, beating his mother was shared online that instantly went viral.

According to reports, the altercation took place because of money and property related issues. According to Meer, the argument ended with Arsalan hitting his mother and sister while his wife stood by and watched.

Zoobia Meer also released a statement claiming in a video message that when the local residents of the street took her and her mum into their home for safety, her brother along with his wife and in laws entered their home and took valuables including jewellery and cash that belonged to her.



Despite trying to launch a complaint with the police, they refused to take action and initially failed to register a First Information Report (FIR), Meer claimed.

The woman said her son and daughter-in-law

Her brother along with his wife and in-laws entered in their home and

Arsalan has since been arrested and Rawalpindi Police have posted a video of him apologising to his mother.

The Sadiqabad police lodged a case against a man named Arsalan and his wife Bisma on behalf of the man’s mother Gulnaz Bibi on Tuesday after a video of Arsalan beating up his mother surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, Arsalan’s wife posted a video claiming that her husband only hit his mother after he saw that his mother was beating her, his six months pregnant wife.

In the video, he hurled profanities at her and punched and kicked her in the head and upper body.

But the medical examination conducted by the police could not confirm torture. The police say her X-Ray reports will be received on Saturday, which may aid her case.

According to the police, for torture to be proven, there need to be visible marks on the body. Unless those marks are present, the medical report negates torture.

The case has been lodged under sections 337-A (shajjah), 337-B (Jurh) and 334 (itlaf-l-udw) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case gained traction after the Rawalpindi CPO took notice of it and ordered the investigations SP to look into the matter.

Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter also posted a video online in which she detailed the incident and called for justice for her and her mother. She said she had also been beaten up.