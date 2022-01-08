A final year MBBS student from Peoples University of Medical & Health Science for Women Nawabshah allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her home in Dadu on Saturday.

MBBS Student Dr Asmat Shoots Herself Dead ‘Tired of Blackmailers’ in Pakistan

According to police, the medical student identified as Dr Asmat shot herself dead with a gun at her house in Sita. She had come to her hometown on a holiday, they said.

Her body has been moved to the

Sita rural health centre for a post-mortem examination.

Two days before her death, the medical student’s father had got an FIR registered at the Sita police station against four persons for allegedly harassing his daughter.

He said that a person named Shaman was blackmailing his daughter with a forged marriage certificate and forcing her to transfer him money through a bank account. The accused was also extending death threats to the woman, he claimed.

He said his daughter, who was in distress because of the harassment, committed suicide.