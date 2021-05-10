The father of a Briton murdered in Pakistan has begged for help catching her killer on TV as it emerged police are probing whether a hitman was hired to shoot her.

Mayra Zulfiquar’s Dad Arrives Pakistan Seeks ‘Justice’ for His Daughter

Mayra Zulfiquar’s father, Mohammed Zulfiquar, pleaded with Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the 24-year-old law graduate dreamed of ‘doing something for Pakistan’ by opening a legal practice to help poor people.

‘She was passionate to do something for Pakistan. I want justice, PM Imran Khan she was your daughter too,’ Mr Zulfiquar said.

Ms Zulfiquar was found shot dead at an apartment in Lahore on May 3 with police identifying two prime suspects – Zahir Jadoon and Saad Butt, 28 – friends-turned-love-rivals who had allegedly both proposed to the Briton.

Mayra Zulfiquar, 24 a British law graduate, was shot dead in Pakistan on May 3 and police now believe she may have been killed by a hitman.

Father Mohammed appeared on Pakistani TV today, pleading for ‘justice’ from Prime Minister Imran Khan – saying his daughter has been ‘betrayed’

‘She was called here [to Pakistan] and betrayed before being cruelly murdered,’ as Mr Zulfiquar put it during his TV appearance.

Butt has since turned himself over to police and been arrested, but officers now say he has an alibi because he was captured at his home on CCTV at the time Ms Zulfiquar’s murder took place.

Investigators are still seeking to question Jadoon, but believe he was in Islamabad, some 170 miles to

the south of Lahore, on the day of the murder.

That has led cops to question whether a third party was hired to carry out the killing.

‘It’s a cold-blooded murder but neither of the accused were present at the crime scene,’ a police source told The Times.

Meanwhile two female friends of Jadoon and Butt alleged their group is ‘psychotic’ – connected to ‘guns, drugs, alcohol’ and virtually immune from prosecution because they are the children of politicians, business tycoons and army generals.

It is thought that Ms Zulfiquar was introduced to the group while visiting Pakistan for a wedding two months before she died, and their wild lifestyle may have played a role in convincing her to stay in the country.

Zahir Jadoon, one of the two main suspects, shows off with an AK-47 in a Facebook photo as friends allege he is involved with a ‘psychotic’ group of people

But one female friend told that women who are ensnared by the group are routinely exposed to violence, saying a friend of hers escaped threats by Jadoon after rejecting his advances.

A second alleged that one male member of the group had fired bullets at another’s house after finding out that he was dating his ex-girlfriend.

They say it is unlikely that both Butt and Jadoon had proposed to Ms Zulfiquar, as was previously reported, and said it is more likely that ‘they just wanted her [for pleasure].’

Jadoon’s Facebook profile gives a glimpse into his world, and shows him posing with expensive watches, cars, a horse, and an AK-47 assault rifle.