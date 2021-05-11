Police of arrested Iqra Hamdani for investigation in the Mayra Zulfiqar’s murder case.

Mayra Zulfiqar’s Friend Iqra Hamdani Whom She Shared The Rented Flat Is Arrested

Mahira was murdered at her rented house in Lahore’s Defence Housing colony of Punjab province, where she was staying with her friend, Iqra.

Iqra had shared a heartfelt message with a Jam Press reporter on the ground: ‘She was full of life and being honest with her friends.

‘Indeed, a helpful girl in many ways. We’re broken to lose her too early.’

It is alleged that Iqra who works in a bank, was present at home at the time of murder but refused that she knows anything about it.

Zahir Jadoon, had rented the house

where Ms Zulfiquar was killed so they could spend time there away from her family, police confirmed.

Jadoon is reported to have been staying at the upper portion of the house, which was reportedly adjacent to Mahira’s room, although an initial probe found he had not spent time with her during her time in Pakistan.

Reports emerged that Mayra may have had a relationship with Zahir Jadoon and arranged to have him attacked after their relationship ended.

Zahir Jadoon attacked and Mayra had uploaded his pictures while being beaten without clothes and asking for mercy.