The father of a Briton Mayra Zulfiqar, 26, murdered in Pakistan has begged for help catching her killer on TV as it emerged police are probing whether a hitman was hired to shoot her.

Mayra Was Impressed By Wild Lifestyle ‘Guns, Drugs, Alcohol’ of Wealthy Friends

Mayra had been in Pakistan for just two months before she died. She had gone out for a cousin’s wedding but decided to stay after the country was placed on the UK’s travel red list, a family member told.

Meanwhile two female friends of Jadoon and Butt alleged their group is ‘psychotic’ – connected to ‘guns, drugs, alcohol’ and virtually immune from prosecution because they are the children of politicians, business tycoons and army generals.

It is thought that Ms Zulfiquar was introduced to the group while visiting Pakistan for a wedding two months before she died, and their wild lifestyle may have played a role in convincing her to stay in the country.

Police have previously revealed Jadoon was in a relationship with Ms Zulfiquar and had rented the house where she was killed so that they could spend time there away from her family.

Jadoon is reported to have been staying at the upper portion of the house, which was reportedly adjacent to Mahira’s room, although an initial probe found he had not spent time with her during her time in Pakistan.

Reports emerged that Mayra may have had a relationship with Zahir Jadoon and arranged to have him attacked after their relationship ended.

Zahir Jadoon attacked and Mayra had uploaded his pictures while being beaten without clothes and asking for mercy.

It is believed that images reportedly showing Zahir Jadoon without clothes and bruised were uploaded to social media

before Mayra’s death.

There have been claims that the photos may have been a contributing factor in her killing.

Superintendent Sayyed Ali of Punjab police, who is responsible for Lahore’s up-market Defence district of Lahore where the house is located told MailOnline: ‘From our initial enquiries Butt was romantically interested in Mayra even though she was involved with Zahir.

‘He had rented a house so that they could spend time together and, in the weeks, leading up to the murder, were seen frequently with each other going out and about.’

Referring to Butt, Superintendent Ali added: ‘Police have had previous dealings with him in the past and we are looking for him all over Lahore and across the rest of Pakistan because he could be anywhere.’

‘But it is a mystery to us why Zahir has also absconded and we are also looking for him because he will be able to provide us with a lot of information as to what actually happened.

Investigators are still seeking to question Jadoon, but believe he was in Islamabad, some 170 miles to the south of Lahore, on the day of the murder.

That has led cops to question whether a third party was hired to carry out the killing.

‘It’s a cold-blooded murder but neither of the accused were present at the crime scene,’ a police source told The Times.

A contract killer may be to blame for the murder of a British law graduate shot dead in Lahore last week, police said, after one of two suspects in the killing gave himself up.