Mayra Got In A Love Triangle with Zahir Jadoon and His Friend Saad Butt

It is thought Ms Zulfiquar got involved in a love triangle with Zahir Jadoonand his friend Saad Butt who has turned himself over to officers.

Mayra had been in Pakistan for just two months before she died. She had gone out for a cousin’s wedding but decided to stay after the country was placed on the UK’s travel red list, a family member told.

Police said they have opened a first information report (FIR) on the case after receiving a complaint from Ms Zulfiquar’s uncle, Lahore resident Mohammad Nazeer.

The FIR said Mr Nazeer was aware of two men who had been acting aggressively towards Mayra and threatened her with ‘dire consequences’ if she refused them, and had vowed to speak with the pair.

But on Monday he got a call from Mayra’s father in London to say she had been shot to death.

Police were informed of the attack by an anonymous tipster and rushed round to the apartment to find Mayra in a pool of blood.

It is thought they then informed Mayra’s father, who made the call to her uncle.

Mayra’s parents flown from London to Lahore to attend her funeral service which was held within 24 hours of her death in keeping with Islamic tradition.

Ziaur Rehman, who runs a market stall in Feltham, told the site: ‘Her father called me on Monday and asked me to come to his house.

‘He was crying, I sensed there was something wrong, then I went there and the news was shocking.

‘Her mother she is really struggling now, she is not well at all.’

Sayyed Ali, an operations superintendent at Punjab Police told ‘We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later

stage,’ Mr Sayyed added. ‘We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis.’

Mr Sayyed also said police are analysing footage from nearby CCTV cameras in the hope of finding suspects.

Zahir Jadoon, had rented the house where Ms Zulfiquar was killed so they could spend time there away from her family, police confirmed.

In a statement, Duncan Blackett Law said Ms Zulfiqar had been briefly enrolled on its legal mentorship programme before it was postponed as a result of the crisis and she was an ‘excellent mentee who demonstrated a keen interest in commercial law’.

Mayra had decided to stay in the country after Pakistan was placed on the UK’s red list of countries – meaning she would have to pay £1,750 for a stay in a quarantine hotel on her return.

Mayra had allegedly complained to relatives about the cost of the ten-day quarantine, saying she preferred to sit it out in Pakistan in the hope that it would be removed from the red list next month.

A family source said: ‘She didn’t want to come back and pay all that money to quarantine in Britain so decided to stay in Lahore, where she was living with her grandmother.

‘She was angry that it was too much money for ten days in a grotty hotel. Instead, she thought she’d have more fun in Lahore and was having a lovely time after making a new group of friends.’

The family source also revealed that Mayra had made three complaints to local police about being harassed by Saad Ameer Butt, one of two men who have been arrested.

The source added: ‘A local gangster who is closely connected to the police in Lahore took a shine to her but despite reporting him for harassment, they did nothing. The police are very corrupt over there and don’t take crimes against women seriously.’