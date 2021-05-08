Mayra Zulfiquar, originally from Feltham in south west London, had also alleged that the other suspect – Saad Butt, 28 – had tried to assault her after she refused to accept his marriage proposal. She is reported to have been friends with both men.

Mayra Dumped Lover Zahir, Uploaded His Objectionable Pictures After A Dispute

The Briton was found dead on Monday (May 3), suffering bullet wounds to her neck and arm, a postmortem revealed on Wednesday.

It is thought the Briton was killed after four men broke into the rented apartment in Lahore where she was staying with a friend, having moved there from the UK.

Police believe the killing was a ‘crime of passion’ carried out after Mayra rejected marriage proposals from two of her alleged attackers.

Officials have also revealed that Ms Zulfiquar uploaded objectionable photographs of Jadoon on social media after they had an argument, which angered him.

A man has now been arrested in connection with the murder, with police continuing their hunt for the other. It is unclear who has been arrested at this time.

Lahore police in Pakistan confirmed to MailOnline that Mr Butt is the chief suspect.

Police have previously revealed Jadoon was in a relationship with Ms Zulfiquar and had rented the house where she was killed so that they could spend time there away from her family.

Jadoon is reported to have been staying at the upper portion of the house, which was reportedly adjacent to Mahira’s room, although an initial probe found he did not spent time with her during her time in Pakistan.

Superintendent Sayyed Ali of Punjab police, who is responsible for Lahore’s up-market Defence district of Lahore

where the house is located told MailOnline: ‘From our initial enquiries Butt was romantically interested in Mayra even though she was involved with Zahir.

‘He had rented a house so that they could spend time together and, in the weeks, leading up to the murder, were seen frequently with each other going out and about.’

Referring to Butt, Superintendent Ali added: ‘Police have had previous dealings with him in the past and we are looking for him all over Lahore and across the rest of Pakistan because he could be anywhere.’

‘But it is a mystery to us why Zahir has also absconded and we are also looking for him because he will be able to provide us with a lot of information as to what actually happened.

‘If he is innocent, then we don’t understand why he has gone missing. But I can promise you, we will find both men.’

Sayyed Ali, an operations superintendent at Punjab Police, told Pakistani newspaper Dawn that Mayra had been found in a pool of blood of the floor of her bedroom, with her mobile phone near her body.

‘We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,’ Mr Sayyed added. ‘We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis.’

Mr Sayyed also said police are analysing footage from nearby CCTV cameras in the hope of finding suspects.

Another senior police source told the BBC that addresses in Islamabad and Lahore are being targeted in raids.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement: ‘We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities.