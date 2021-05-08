Mayra had decided to stay in the country after Pakistan was placed on the UK’s red list of countries – meaning she would have to pay £1,750 for a stay in a quarantine hotel on her return.

Mayra Can’t Pay £1,750 for Quarantine in UK, Rented Flat in Lahore But Got Killed

Mayra had allegedly complained to relatives about the cost of the ten-day quarantine, saying she preferred to sit it out in Pakistan in the hope that it would be removed from the red list next month.

A family source said: ‘She didn’t want to come back and pay all that money to quarantine in Britain so decided to stay in Lahore, where she was living with her grandmother.

‘She was angry that it was too much money for ten days in a grotty hotel. Instead, she thought she’d have more fun in Lahore and was having a lovely time after making a new group of friends.’

The family source also revealed that Mayra had made three complaints to local police about being harassed by Saad Ameer Butt, one of two men who have been arrested.

The source added: ‘A local gangster who is closely connected to the police in Lahore took a shine to her but despite reporting him for harassment,

they did nothing. The police are very corrupt over there and don’t take crimes against women seriously.’

Her murder is believed to have taken place in a house rented by one of her friends in the Defence area shortly after 4am.

Devout Muslim Mayra had just shared a meal with her pals before staring their Ramadan fast for the day.

Neighbours reported hearing screaming and at least two-gun shots before police arrived to find Mayra’s body in an upstairs bedroom, which had also been trashed.

Mayra had ambitions to be a lawyer and start her own law firm. Prior to travelling to Pakistan for the wedding, she did an internship with a legal company in Dubai.

Her mother and father, Muhammad flew to Pakistan on Tuesday morning just hours after finding out about Mayra’s death. They have three other sons who have remained at the family home and are being consoled by friends and relatives.

The family source said: ‘As you can imagine, the family is devastated. Mayra was a beautiful, fun, intelligent girl and a dutiful daughter and sister.

‘The parents had to go to Pakistan to make sure that the police find her killer because they felt helpless sitting in London while waiting for news.’

The brother of Ms Zulfiqar has announced that he is holding a fundraiser for his sister following her murder in Pakistan.