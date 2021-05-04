A British law student was shot and strangled in her rented house in Pakistan after telling her uncle that two men had tried to force her to marry them.

Mayra, 26, of Feltham Killed After 2 Male Friends Forced Her for Marriage in Pakistan

Mayra Zulfiqar, 26, of Feltham in southwest London, was found dead on the site in Lahore’s defense district after four attackers reportedly raided her home and bedroom.

Zulfiqar, who studied law at the University of West London, is said to have moved to Pakistan from the UK about two months ago after attending a friend’s wedding and decided to stay in the country.

The victim’s distraught parents are believed to travel to Pakistan after being informed of their daughter’s death.

The victim’s uncle – Mohammad Nazeer, who had visited his niece a few days ago – filed a First Incident Report (FIR) with police, accusing two men of being behind the murder of his niece.

Mayra Zulfiqar, 26, a graduate of British law, was shot and strangled in Lahore’s defense district after a gunman allegedly raided her rented home

The Lahore resident complained that two of Zulfiqar’s friends – named as Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt had threatened and harassed her, leaving her fearful of life with “dire consequences,” the report said.

The FIR states that the woman’s uncle said he would confront the two friends about their actions, but on Monday around 2pm, he received a call from her father in London saying she had been shot, the outlet reported.

The uncle alleges that Zulfiqar was murdered by two friends, along with the help of two other unidentified people, in the early hours of Monday morning as part of a plot, Independent Urdu said.

According to the report, one of the victim’s friends tried to force her to marry him but competed with another.

Zulfiqar had refused to marry both and her uncle is now seeking legal action against the two he has charged with her murder, the outlet reported.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Qasim,

a police officer involved in the investigation, investigators are looking to see if her death was due to the gunshot wound, or if there was also strangulation.

Qasim, who was on site and took the body into custody, said: “The woman had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, but the exact cause of death will be known after her post-mortem and forensic report, whether the death was appropriate. a gunshot wound or that her throat had been strangled.

“We’ve investigated every aspect of the murder. After the autopsy and the forensic report, more facts will come to light. ‘

SHO Qasim also confirmed that Mahira’s uncles FIR of the victim’s murder are registered under Section 302 of Pakistan’s Penal Code.

Zulfiqar had arrived in the country two months ago from the UK, where her family is from, Police Commissioner Sayyed Ali told Dawn.com.

Sayyed told reporters that Zulfiqar’s friend lived in an adjoining room in the upper part of the house and that she was assisting the police in their investigation.

The officer said they had been warned of the apparent murder and that forensic experts had cordoned off the crime scene.

“We confiscated the cell phone for forensic analysis,” Sayyed told the local point of sale, adding that officers were trying to find camera images nearby.

The woman’s parents and other relatives living abroad have been contacted, Mr Sayyed said.

“We are also looking for two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,” police said, adding that Zulfiqar’s friend had not shared details that might help with their investigation.

He added that Zulfiqar’s body had been taken to a morgue for an autopsy, while police said no arrests have been made so far.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Zulfiqar is said to have moved from Pakistan from the UK where she worked as a legal assistant at Duncan Blackett.

She had previously graduated with a Master of Laws from the University of West London, as well as a Bachelor of Laws.

She had moved to Pakistan from Feltham, South West London, after attending a friend’s wedding in the country and decided to stay.