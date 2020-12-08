Pakistan’s famed actress Mawra Hocane did not shy away from the fact that negativity on social media almost had her quit her career.

Mawra Hocane Left Pakistan Wanted To Quit Showbiz After Online Trolls & Critics

She recently revealed that there was a time she was so disheartened by the trolls and hate on social media, that she fled the country and decided to quit acting altogether.

In the present era, the popularity of an artist is measured by their social media following. But this was not the case five years ago. When many artists were only getting to know about Instagram, Hocane was already on it and garnering plenty of followers.

In an interview with Mira Sethi, the Sabaat star became candid and said that trolls and critics did not fail to spare her whenever she had a slip of tongue.

I am getting used to it now, but six years ago it was very difficult. Like, if I am giving an interview right now, it is possible that I may say something wrong. But I realised five years ago that anything wrong that comes out of your mouth is no longer wrong when it reaches social media, it becomes a sin,” she said.

But when asked about how toxic social media can be considering the importance it has been given today, especially for actors, Hocane replied, “Like I said, when I had

started working, Instagram was just another app. But as time went on, people started asking me to use this ‘platform’ to educate other actors and people. And I would tell them, social media, without us, is nothing.”

“I didn’t want to leave any wrong impression in the minds of people younger than me. And even if I stop working today, my social media account has no meaning.” Agreeing with Hocane, Sethi also remarked how social media should only be treated like a means to an end.

“I just feel the more you work, the more you can use your social media to project that work. And if you want to raise an important issue than you can raise it there, but if you have no voice, and no purpose, social media is useless,” added the Sabaat actor.

he explained that because she entered stardom at a time when her mind was fragile, she was not able to differentiate between constructive criticism and the noise.

Mawra also recalled the time when she received death threats just because of her tongue slipping.

“I told my parents people here want to kill me because I said something wrong. And even today I don’t want to defend myself, I am scared of it. I say ‘you know what? I am wrong! But are you really going to take my life for it?'”

When asked if the Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2 actor was still afraid she said that the “fear has never left”.