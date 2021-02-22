Maulana Tariq Jamil has confirmed that he is launching a fashion brand, saying that the profits from this new venture will be donated to his madrassahs in Pakistan.

Maulana Tariq Jamil Says His Fashion Brand Will Fund Madrassahs

He further said that the madrassahs he had set up previously couldn’t be run properly due to depleted finance during the crisis.

In the video published on his YouTube channel, Tariq Jamil clarified how the idea of starting a clothing line was born and why he has decided to go on with it.

“I would pray to God to create a scenario where we didn’t just have to rely on zakat from people. My madrassahs never had an administration

asking for charity. It was always me getting in touch with people I know, who would then contribute whatever they liked.

However, after the crisis I realised that everyone had been affected and I said to myself that I cannot ask anyone for any more aid. I then wondered ‘how will the system work now’? When the crisis hit, I then had the intention of starting a business whose profits could sustain the seminaries.”

Maulana Tariq Jamil insisted his clothing line isn’t for his benefit. “My entire life, I haven’t made money,” he said. “God has blessed me with whatever I have. Instead, the profits will be used on the MTJ Foundation, which we envision can establish a great hospital and school.”