Renowned cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil to step into the fashion industry by launching his own clothing brand.

Maulana Tariq Jamil All Set To Launch His Own Clothing Fashion Brand – MTJ

According to the spokesperson of cleric Tariq Jamil, a new clothing brand selling shalwar kameez and kurtas is going to be launched at an unspecified date. The fashion brand is meant to break stereotypes and sell clothing defined by Islamic scholar’s principles.

The spokesperson did not reveal many details, however, the brand will sell Kurta and Shalwar Kameez. A statement read by the brand of LinkedIn page described itself as “fashion retail brand strives to learn and exhibit the principles taught by Maulana and break the eroding stereotype”.

On the brands official LinkedIn page, it reads that MTJ- Tariq Jamil “is a fashion retail brand that strives to learn and exhibit the principles taught by Maulana and break the eroding stereotype.” The LinkedIn profile also has some job vacancies available.

“MTJ being supervised directly by Maulana is dedicated to weaving people’s beliefs and convictions into reality. Provides a garment shopping platform to discover and

re-associate with that lost identity that is ingrained in all of us.

“The brand works to holistically combine diverse heritage and values in producing garments for people to feel empowered and proud when they wear them to offices, in homes, functions, traveling etc., and respectfully become the ambassadors of those inherited values by owning them,” read the page.

Maulana Jameel has attracted media attention several times before for his remarks. In December last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent prayers for the health of the renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after being diagnosed with decease.

PM Imran Khan, in a tweet, sent best wishes for Maulana Jameel. “Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil’s speedy and full recovery from decease,” wrote Khan in a tweet. Maulana Jameel had informed through his Twitter account that he was feeling unwell and that requested his followers for prayers for his health.

In July 2020, Maulana Jameel had met PM Khan. Khan warmly welcomed Maulana Tariq Jameel and his delegation. A video circulated on social media showed Maulana Jameel with a wide smile, opening his arms for a hug.