Maulana Tariq Jameel suffers heart attack in Canada

Renowned religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel has suffered a heart attack in Canada, his son Yousaf Jamil said Tuesday.

In a statement on the microblogging platform Twitter, the son said that following the attack, his father was shifted to a hospital.

“He is feeling better now Alhamdulillah,” Yousaf said, asking the followers to pray for his father’s health. “May Allah

grant my father complete health.”

It is pertinent to note here that Maulana Tariq’s official account also retweeted Yousaf’s tweet.

In 2019, the prominent religious scholar also suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent a successful angioplasty in Lahore.

Tariq underwent an angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore. A stent was inserted in his heart to clear the blockage of arteries.

May Allah bless him, preserve him, and reward him for all of his efforts of khayr. Ameen