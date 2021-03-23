In recognition of outstanding services for the country several famous personalities were awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in their respective fields on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Maulana Tariq Jameel Awarded with Pride of Performance Award

Meanwhile, the Pride of Performance award was presented to celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo, and singer Ali Zafar, as well as religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, whereas the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award was conferred upon renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.

Tariq Jamil (born 1 October 1953), also known as Maulana Tariq Jamil, is a Pakistani Islamic television preacher, religious writer, scholar and a member of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Tariq Jamil was born on 1 October 1953 in Mian Channu, Pakistan. Jamil belongs to the Sahu subtribe of Chauhan Rajputs. His family was the ruler of Tulamba during the reign of Sher Shah Suri and the lands around Tulamba were distributed

by the same family.

He completed primary education from Central Model School, Lahore. Jamil is an alumnus of Government College University, Lahore. He received his Islamic education from Jamia Arabia, Raiwind, where he studied Qur’an, Hadith, Sufism, logic, and Islamic jurisprudence.

Jamil enrolled in King Edward Medical College after finishing pre-medical from Government College Lahore, but his desire for religious education prevailed, so he left King Edward without completing MBBS.

Tariq Jamil has delivered religious sermons internationally and comes from a school of thought called Deobandi. He supports ethnic and sectarian harmony.

Jamil’s sermons focus on “self-purification, avoidance of violence, observance of Allah’s orders and pursuing the way of Prophet Muhammad.”

Jamil has been named continuously as one as of The 500 Most Influential Muslims in the world by the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Jordan from 2013 to 2019.

He has also launched his clothing brand in 2021.

Tariq Jamil has influenced Junaid Jamshed, cricketer Inzamam Ul Haq, cricketer Saeed Anwar, actress and host Veena Malik, and actor Aamir Khan.

In 2020, the government of Pakistan awarded him Pride of Performance, a national literary award presented by the president.