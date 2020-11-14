Pakistan recently witnessed one of the most lavish weddings that featured extravagant decor and foreign dancers, and was attended by several public figures. Among other celebrities, Maulana Tariq Jameel was also present at the wedding where he made a special dua to bless the couple.

Maulana Tariq Jameel Allegedly Received RS 1 Million for “Dua” at Lavish Wedding

It was reported that Maulana Tariq Jameel got a million rupees as a gift from the hosts. Social media users, including his fans, criticized the cleric for attending an event where so much was against what he preaches, as photos and videos of the function did not only reflect extravagant expenditure, but also showed participation of dancers and singers.

Netizens called it “hypocritical” on the cleric’s part to preach simplicity and modesty while endorsing an extraordinarily lavish wedding that even received a notice from the FBR.

I can’t believe a wedding with Russian Dancers happened which also featured a speech from Maulana Tariq Jameel and macarons

in a soup spoon. on twitter user wrote.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed its inquiry into “Pakistan’s most expensive wedding”.

The FBR has directed the businessman to explain the source of income, after which his withholding tax will be ascertained and a legal action will be followed if tax evasion is found.

According to the tax body’s investigation, the man who runs a business of tiles under the name of “Master Tiles” spent 150 million rupees on a luxurious country club in provincial capital of Lahore which he booked for 120 days for wedding festivity, the report quoted sources as having said.

Apart from it, 20 million rupees were given to an event management company for arrangements at the wedding, and the same amount of money was spent on decorations and flowers, the report said, adding that another 10 million and 9.5 million rupees were used for fireworks and photography respectively.

FBR was also investigating a sum of Rs15 million paid to a popular singer who performed at the event.